Any bid to change govtto be resisted: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the government of Imran Khan should complete its tenure, if an attempt is made to change the government through any conspiracy it will be fully resisted.

He said this while addressing a big gathering of people who had come to congratulate his son Ch Salik Hussain on his victory in by-polls by securing a record highest number votes in Talagang on Monday.

MNA-elect Ch Salik Hussain said that on his great victory he is thankful to Sardar Ghulam Abbas, Sardar Mumtaz Tamman, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, other leaders and people of Talagang. He pledged that he would do whatever he could to resolve the people’s issues.

He said that the people have given full mandate to Imran Khan after 22 years. He said that throughout Pakistan Ch Salik Hussain has got the maximum lead of 69,000 while second highest lead of 50,000 has been secured by Moonis Elahi from Gujrat; I am heartily grateful to the people that they continuously reposed confidence in us, we will honour this Insha-Allah, Chakwal is our second home after Gujrat, we will pay special attention to development works in the area particularly electricity, gas and health sectors, gas and electricity will be provided to the areas where these facilities are not available, Balakassar-Mianwali Road will be upgraded to dual carriageway and in the areas where hospitals facility is not available there mobile hospitals will be arranged on emergency basis, we cannot ever forget the support and love which Hafiz Ammar Yasir and people of Talagang has given to our family.