21 Lahore Fort visitors fined for littering

LAHORE: Following the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) team at Lahore Fort issued fine tickets to 21 individuals for littering the heritage site here on Monday.

WCLA has also put up warning boards all across the Lahore Fort to make the masses aware of the fine. WCLA is aggressively working on solid waste management inside the Lahore Fort and other heritage sites in the Walled City of Lahore on a regular basis.

WCLA is also distributing brochures and posters among tourists to educate them regarding the importance of keeping the heritage site clean. The tourist guides of WCLA have also been directed to inform the tourists about the fine while educating them about the significance of keeping heritage sites clean and litter-free.

Director Marketing & Social Mobilisation Asif Zaheer said “We are aggressively working on keeping this world heritage site clean and all officers at the fort have been directed to keep the tourists informed in this regard. We are taking all measures to support the ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ campaign launched by the prime minister”.