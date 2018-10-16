CM reviews steps against smog

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office to review progress on steps taken to overcome smog, here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Punjab government is taking every possible measure to overcome smog and air monitoring stations are being set up to provide relevant data. Air monitoring stations have been set up in Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan while a special air monitoring station has also been set up across BRB canal to monitor the ash coming through air from across the border due to burning of crops residue there. The special mobile lab will start working from October 18 to monitor the air, he added. He said that a ban has been imposed on burning of polythene bags, tyres, rubber and crops residue across the province and Section 144 has also been imposed. He directed that indiscriminate action should be initiated on violation of Section 144 and rice chopper should be used to dispose of the residue of rice crop. The meeting decided to constitute a committee under the chair of federal adviser Amin Aslam to review matters pertaining to brick-kiln.

Hospitals, schools: Usman Buzdar on Monday said that focal person will be appointed for southern Punjab and condition of hospitals and schools will be improved there. Talking to a delegation of district presidents of PTI Southern Punjab led by Ishaq Khan Khakwani who called on the chief minister, he said that district presidents of PTI Southern Punjab are his strength and mutual consultations will be continued with them. Those who have rendered sacrifices for the party are our heroes and their respect is my honour, he said. He

said that focal person will be appointed for southern Punjab and conditions of hospitals and schools will be improved there. Similarly, mobile health units will also be sent to remote areas of southern Punjab and provincial cabinet meeting will be held in Multan after the budget.

security: Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the by-elections in the province. He appreciated the performance of provincial administration, police and law enforcement agencies and said that army and Rangers have also provided their full support for making best arrangements in this regard.

The voters took part in the voting process in a peaceful manner and no untoward incident took place due to the best arrangements of the government. The credit goes to the departments concerned and cabinet committee on law and order also deserves accolades for its hard work, concluded the chief minister.

food autarky: Usman Buzdar has said that food is the basic need of every human being and stated it is imperative to control the wastage of food items in the country. In this regard, the general public should be fully sensitised about the growing importance of eatables in our daily life, said the CM Punjab in his message issued on Monday. The chief minister said that close coordination should be maintained between government, civil society, research and financing institutions for ensuring food autarky in the country. It is the collective responsibility of the government as well as the society to expedite the efforts to deal with the issues resulting due to the food shortage. Ensuring balance between demand and supply and provision of food items to everybody is the first priority of the government, he added.