Madagascar poised to make Africa Cup of Nations history

JOHANNESBURG: Madagascar will book a place at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for the first time if they defeat visiting Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday.

Form favours the Malagasy as they edged their Group A opponents 1-0 away two days ago thanks to an early goal from France-based Faneva Andriatsima.He was among 10 foreign-based starters for Madagascar with defender Tobisoa Njakanirina from perennial domestic champions CNaPS Sport the exception.

Frenchman Nicolas Dupuis coaches the team from the huge Indian Ocean island and has steadily transformed them from whipping boys to competitive opponents.That much was evident last month when they twice came from behind against 2018 World Cup qualifiers Senegal in Antananarivo to force a 2-2 draw.