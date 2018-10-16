Abdul FC reign supreme in Leisure Leagues season 4

KARACHI: Abdul FC have won all of their eight matches so far, accumulating 16 points in the ongoing Leisure Leagues season 4 underway here at Karachi United Football Stadium.They have also maintained a brilliant goal difference –- scoring 49 goals, while conceding only nine times.On Sunday, Abdul FC bulldozed Karsaz FC to record a huge 10-0 victory. Shahrukh Khattak scored four goals, while Shahzaib Ahmed Khan and Affan Siddique both scored hat-tricks.Their closest rival in the eight-team event are Joga Bonito, which have won six out of their eight matches.Glory Days are third with five wins.