Keino one of seven Kenyan officials charged over 2016 Olympics graft

NAIROBI: Two-time Olympic gold medallist Kipchoge Keino was one of seven Kenyan officials charged Monday in a scandal involving the mismanagement of funds during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Four of the suspects were in court while the others, including former sports minister Hassan Wario and Keino — who headed the Olympic committee — were charged in absentia.The men were slapped with charges ranging from abuse of office to failing to comply with laws on the management of public funds. They cover the alleged crimes of embezzlement, the purchase of unauthorised air tickets, overpayment of allowances and expenditure on unauthorised persons, all to the amount of 55 million shillings.