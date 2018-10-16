Bolt fumes over drug test notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Sprint legend Usain Bolt says he’s stunned after being handed a drug testing notice despite retiring from athletics and having no professional contract as he bids to launch a football career in Australia.
The 100m world record-holder quit athletics last year and is yet to be offered a deal by Australia’s Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial.“So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” Bolt said Monday via an Instagram video as he zoomed in on the notice.
The demand for the out of competition test — to collect urine and blood — appears to have been issued by Football Federation Australia.“How am I going to get a drug test today? I’m not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously,” said Bolt.
“So I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then.”Despite his displeasure, it appears the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority guidelines mean he is eligible to be tested.
Their legislation defines an athlete as a “person who competes in sport” if “the sport has an anti-doping policy”.The eight-time Olympic champion, who dominated sprinting after taking double individual gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, is now bidding to become a professional footballer.
He made his case on Friday by scoring two goals for the Mariners in a pre-season friendly.The superstar, a massive Manchester United fan, has been handed a chance to train with the A-League side for an indefinite period in order to pursue his dream.
