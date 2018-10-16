Inayat wins bronze in Summer Youth Olympics

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young wrestling sensation Inayatullah created history when he won bronze medal in the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, late Sunday night.

The Peshawar boy romped to a superb victory when he upstaged Carson Manville of the United States 6-2 in the bronze medal fight of the 65 kilogramme competitions.

Inayat had taken a golden start by demolishing Westerly Ainsley of New Zealand 13-2 in his opening fight. He went 0-8 down to Azerbaijan’s Turan Bayramov in his second fight to set bronze medal fight with the Virginia-born Carson.

This is the first wrestling medal for the country in the short history of the Youth Olympics and second overall. Pakistan claimed silver in hockey in the inaugural edition which was held in Singapore in 2010.Turan Bayramov, who defeated Inayat, eventually clinched the gold medal when he overpowered Iran’s Mohammad Karimi 6-1.

Inayat also won gold in the 2017 Beach World Wrestling Championships and silver in the 2017 Asian Cadet Championships.Pakistan Wrestling Federation’s (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar was elated by Inayat’s glorious achievement. “I told you Inayat was capable of winning a medal at Youth Olympics and he did that,” Arshad told ‘The News’ from Argentina on Monday.

“It’s a big, big achievement. It’s not easy to fight against these people who are well groomed,” he added. He said that this could be the last medal for Pakistan at this level as the rest of the world had improved a lot.

“We are far behind as far as youth development is concerned. In Pakistan there is no work being done on youth. There is no system in place for working on cadets and juniors. If we did not improve our system it could be the last medal for Pakistan at this level,” the official said.

“We had been working hard with Inayat for the last three years. We kept fielding him in international events and also sent him abroad on a few occasions for 20 to 25 days of training,” Arshad said.

He demanded that the government establish academies to improve wrestling standard in the country.He said that the government should focus on youth development. “It should build a couple of international standard wrestling halls in Lahore and Islamabad. It should encourage Inayat by giving him some prize money for such a fine achievement. It must also increase our annual grant. The PWF last year got Rs1,800,000 in annual grant. Previously, it was Rs1,500,000. The grant we receive from the government is too little, considering the number of medals which our wrestlers are securing and the number of tours which we are managing for our wrestlers,” Arshad said.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) congratulated Inayat for his superb performance in Argentina.“POA and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan feel proud to congratulate Inayatullah for winning bronze medal in the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games. Inayat, the whole nation is proud of you,” POA said in a press release. “He has made history for winning the first medal for Pakistan in the Summer Youth Olympic Games. We highly commend the efforts of PWF for this great honour. We also express heartiest congratulations to the nation and the parents of the medalist for this achievement,” POA said.Weightlifter Farhan Amjad and shooter Nubaira Babar were the others who represented Pakistan in the Youth Olympics.