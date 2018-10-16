Pakistan face resurgent Australia in second Test

DUBAI: Pakistan are under pressure after they were denied a win in the first Test by Tim Paine’s Australia. But Sarfraz Ahmed’s men will now look to recover in the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (today).

In the drawn Dubai Test, Pakistan can be accused of not pressing for the win when the Australians were down. But there are few individual performances that can be faulted. They had contributions with the bat through the order, while their bowlers asked all the right questions with both reverse swing and spin.

Pakistan have been forced into making two changes after opener Imam-ul-Haq fractured his finger in the first Test. He will be replaced by Fakhar Zaman.They also left out fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who went wicketless in Dubai, and will pick one from uncapped pacer Mir Hamza or leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Pakistan’s only series loss in United Arab Emirates (UAE) was last year. They lost to Sri Lanka 2-0, their first series loss in 10 attempts.But captain Sarfraz dispelled any fear of losing.

“There is nothing like that (fear) and you would see that with the way we played the first Test. Throughout we played good cricket but unfortunately we couldn’t get across the line,” Sarfraz said. “The team morale is high, batsmen have scored runs and bowlers have also taken wickets so we are very much hopeful of performing well to win the series,” he said.

The trying conditions of the pitches and hot weather have stopped Australia from winning a series since they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011. They have lost 4-0 in India (2013), 2-0 in UAE to Pakistan (2014), 3-0 in Sri Lanka (2016), 2-1 in India (2017) and drew 1-1 in Bangladesh last year.

“We want to win every series we are involved in,” Paine said Monday. “We are focusing on what we do and if we can do well for five days then we have a really good chance of winning it.

“We are reasonably confident. After the last few days we got a little bit of relief and a little bit of mileage, so we know if we play our best cricket we have got a chance to win this Test match.

“We are coming into this Test with a bit more momentum and guys know what to expect a bit more in these conditions,” said Paine, who announced paceman Mitchell Starc will play in second Test.

That is hint enough that Australia are likely to keep the same starting XI.Paine admitted Pakistan were a “very good team”.“They have some good batters, particularly in these conditions. We know what we are up against and we know they are an excellent team and even better in these conditions.”

Teams:Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail,Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza.

Australia: Tim Paine (capt), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc .