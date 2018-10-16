Tue October 16, 2018
World

AFP
October 16, 2018

Harry, Meghan expecting baby

LONDON: Forget Brexit. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced on Monday they were expecting their first baby, sparking a media frenzy, debates over the royal name, and expressions of delight from the queen.

Kensington Palace said Queen Elizabeth II’s 34-year-old grandson and the 37-year-old US actress, who had just arrived in Sydney ahead of a 16-day tour of the Pacific, would be having a child in the spring.

"The Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," their Kensington Palace residence said in a statement.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The queen was said to be "delighted", Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted her "warmest congratulations", and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland said she was "very happy about this lovely news".

"Happy news to wake up to on a Monday morning," US Ambassador Woody Johnson said in his own tweet. The big announcement came with the nation gloomily pondering the prospects of Britain crashing out of the European Union without an agreement, after frenzied negotiations hit a weekend roadblock.

TV stations broke away from their Brexit coverage, banner headlines appeared on newspaper websites, and debates began about possible name for the future seventh in line to the British throne.

Google said searches for "when is spring?" had spiked while UK newspapers played up an inter-continental rivalry over what the child, who will become either an earl or a lady, will be called.

Meghan was a popular US actress before becoming the Duchess of Sussex. Some UK media said the California native would draw on her American roots. But the bookies are favouring Diana -- name of the late princess who was mother to both Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William -- along with Arthur and Alice. Baby talk greeted the couple in Sydney, sparked by Meghan carrying two large purple folders over her stomach.

