By-elections: highpoints, myths, flaws

ISLAMABAD: The by-elections brought to light some highpoints and factors, exploded myths and highlighted flaws in distribution of tickets by political parties.

There were lesser complaints from the opposition parties. The Result Transmission System (RTS) that had crashed on July 25 resulting in innumerable objections by and large worked smoothly.

The myth that the ruling party always wins the by-polls proved untrue as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost half a dozen National and Provincial seats that it had clinched on July 25. These included the seats of Lahore, Bannu, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan and Swat. The loss is obviously discomforting for the PTI.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) was successful in landing in the National Assembly two of its hardliners – former Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi and Khawaja Saad Rafique – who had been standing with the narrative built by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Abbasi will now have a greater say and role in the PML-N parliamentary party.

He was expected to have an easy sailing because of his party’s firm hold over NA-124 Lahore and he won with a convincing margin leaving his challenger far behind. Saad Rafique was projected to have a tough contest in NA-131 Lahore but it was anticipated that he will win at the end of the day. He ultimately did with a sizable margin of 10000 votes against the new entrant in the PTI, Hamayun Akhtar. His victory was a blow to the PTI because Imran Khan had bagged this seat with a 600 votes’ lead on July 25 against him.

Even certain elements of the PTI hardcore had found the allotment of ticket to Hamayun Akhtar, ignoring Waleed Iqbal, as a poor decision, which did not go well in its rank and file. Similar was the case in NA-56 Attock where Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq wanted the PTI sponsorship for one of his close relatives. The party did not agree, which made him lukewarm in supporting its nominee. The result was that the PML-N contestant, who had faced defeat on July 25 at the hands of Tahir Sadiq, won with a wide lead.

The case of NA-35 Bannu was no different where Zahid Akram of the Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) won while his father, Akram Durrani, had lost to Imran Khan on July 25. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted that the allotment of tickets was the major cause of the PTI’s defeat in Bannu and Attock. A Jhelum seat that he had vacated was also taken by the PML-N.

The PML-N’s performance was exceptional as it got two additional national seats that had lost on July 25 to the PTI nominees – Imran Khan and Tahir Sadiq. Besides, it retained NA-124 and also won the NA-103 Faisalabad where polling was postponed on July 25 due to the death of a contestant.

The hard-pressed PML-N is more than satisfied over its performance in the mini-election. It is faced with a difficult situation since long with its top leaders - Shahbaz Sharif under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detention and its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif still mourning the death of his wife Begum Kulsoom – being incapacitated to run the election campaign. As a whole, going has been very tough for it. The electoral mandate showed that its voters remained unaffected by the lingering campaign against it. The electorate showed their own preferences that did not synchronize with the stringent measures initiated against their party, which can’t be simply wished away.

Another factor underscored in the results is that the personalities do matter in such contests. Imran Khan was successful against Akram Durrani in Bannu with a significant edge on July 25. Similarly, there was a great contest between him and Saad Rafique in NA-131. Similarly, Imran Khan’s victory margin was much more than that of Alamgir Khan in NA-243 Karachi.

The lackluster poll campaign resulted in dismal voter turnout, much below than that of the July 25 general elections. Traditionally, the voter participation has been low, but not to this extent.

Another hallmark of the election canvassing was it remained totally localised and national leaders strayed away from it due to the bars imposed by the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).