Strict enforcement of helmet use in Lahore ordered

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Lahore Traffic Police to strictly ensure implementation of the order for wearing safety helmet throughout the metropolis and sought details of challans issued to violators. Petitioner Muhammad Azhar Siddique pleaded that accidents had decreased after strict implementation of the order for helmet wearing. He pointed out that previously the court had ordered the traffic police to enforce helmet wearing on The Mall and requested the court to extend the order to the entire city. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi issued the required directions to the traffic police and directed it to provide report regarding the challans issued over violation of helmet wearing order.