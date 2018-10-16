Tue October 16, 2018
Agencies
October 16, 2018

Zainab murder case: LHC to hear plea for convict’s public execution

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday will hear a petition to publicly hang Imran, convicted of the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab.

The petition was filed earlier by Zainab's father Haji Ameen. The provincial home secretary, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi, and convict Imran have been made respondents to the plea.

A two-member bench of the high court, including Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, was hearing the petition. The legal counsel of Zainab's father Ishtiaq Chaudhry, in his appeal to the LHC for the public execution of Imran, maintained the stance that the convict was a serial killer.

Addressing the bench, Zainab's father said that Imran's execution should be made an example. "I hope the president will protect the national interest and allow Imran's public execution," Ameen said.

The LHC then issued a notice to the Punjab home secretary to appear before the court on October 16 (tomorrow). Imran, who was awarded 21 death sentences in the case, will be executed on October 17 at the Central Jail in Lahore.

