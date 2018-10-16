Interim bail of minister’s son extended

LAHORE: A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of Punjab Minister Mehmood-ur-Rasheed’s son till October 23 in the police torture case, as Additional Sessions Judge Tanveer Ahmed Awan heard the case.

Earlier on October 5, the court had granted bail to the five accused, including Mehmood’s son Mian Hassan, against the surety bond of Rs 0.5 million. Hassan requested that he had no link with the case and never tortured the police personnel; however, he feared that police could arrest him before completion of the investigation.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted his plea and granted him interim bail. It also summoned the case record at the Ghalib Market Police Station.