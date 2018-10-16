Tue October 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Saad, Salman granted protective bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique against their possible arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Paragon City scam.

A division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, issued the order on a petition filed by the siblings through advocate Amjad Pervez and directed them to furnish surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

In the petition, they expressed apprehensions over an ‘illegal’ arrest by NAB – similar to that of the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. They claimed that they had proved their innocence during the course of investigations and provided all the required information and documents to the interrogators.

The counsel pleaded that the petitioners were going to appear before a combined investigation team of the NAB on October 16 (today) following call-up notices issued to them. He said the petitioners are cooperating with the NAB in the investigation but the bureau could arrest them illegally like it arrested opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. He said the NAB had become a stooge in the hands of the government and resorted to victimisation of political opponents.

The counsel asked the court to grant protective bail to the petitioners so they could approach the court of competent jurisdiction in case the NAB chairman issues their arrest warrants. After hearing the initial arguments, the court barred the NAB from arresting Khawaja brothers and issued a notice to the bureau for October 24.

