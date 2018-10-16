Strike call against sacking of judge fails

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Strike call given by District Bar Council, Islamabad, against sacking of Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui by the Supreme Judicial Council for Monday failed as lawyers kept attending courts. Bar council's Executive Committee Chairman Javed Saleem Shorash had announced to observe complete boycott of courts to express lawyers concerns on the issue. Bar's President Javed Akbar Shah had dissociated himself from the strike call.
