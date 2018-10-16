Tue October 16, 2018
BR
Bureau report
October 16, 2018

KP TEVTA sets up career counselling, job placement centre

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) on Monday inaugurated a special centre to offer career counselling and job placement services to the youth in the field of vocational education and training.

The career counselling and job placement centre has been established at Government Advance Technical Training Centre located at the Peshawar Industrial Estate. The centre has been supported by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Managing Director KP TEVTA Muhammad Amin Khan said the establishment of the centre would improve the understanding of the youth for choosing their employment path and make them learn the trends of professional life before getting into their workplaces.

He said the centre would bridge the gap between the training institute and the industry as the youth would be able to get first-hand information about the emerging trends in the job market.

The KP TEVTA is planning to replicate the career counselling and job placement centres in other areas in the province. These centres have latest technology to provide career counselling to trainees.

A dedicated team at CC&JP centres will extend services to the skilled workforce in finding jobs in both national and international job markets through national level job portal. In parallel, KP-TEVTA also organised a job fair in collaboration with companies working in renewable energy sector, supported by TVET sector support programme.

A number of potential employers and job seekers participated in the event. The initiative for giving jobs to technical graduates is a step towards providing one billion jobs, says Dr Hazrat Hussain, head of Government Advance Technical Training Centre (GATTC).

Tahir Alyana, project director PEDO, emphasised on having joint training programmes between TVET institutes and private sector relevant companies. Faiz Muhammad, estate manager KPEZDMC, announced to establish a job desk within Hayatabad industrial estate. This desk will work as bridge between job seekers and companies.

