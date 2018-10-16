Stocks sink to 28-month low

KARACHI: Stocks on Monday sank to a 28-month low, breaching 37,000 points’ level as the meltdown continues without a respite with investors freaking out over the government’s butterfingered handling of the country’s economic situation that was worsening faster than ever, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said reports, claiming International Monetary Fund (IMF) was expecting Pakistan’s inflation to average 14 percent by June 2019 and policy rate at 15 percent, panicked investors across-the-board.

“In the wake of increasing scarcity of dollar-denominatednjections from international donors, the government will have to arrange $2-3 billion of stopgap financing from friendly countries, in the coming weeks, to avert further deepening of the economic crisis before an IMF bailout is approved,” the brokerage said.

Topline report added that the benchmark index remained under selling pressure, continuing the slide experienced in the last couple of weeks. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 2 percent or 750.36 points to close at 36,767.57 points’ level, whereas KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a decline of 2.25 percent or 410.46 points to end at 17,846.45 points’ level.

As many as 371 scrips were active in Monday’s session, of those 83 moved up, 269 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 165.515 billion shares against the turnover of 135.415 billion shares in the last session.

Meanwhile, the rupee fell one percent against the US dollar in the interbank on Monday, after a mild recovery from a recent freefall, as bailout uncertainty and growing demand squeezed greenback supply in the market. Rupee ended at 133.25/dollar, edging back towards Thursday’s low of 133.80, in the interbank market. The currency finished at 131.93 on Friday.

Traders said the currency again came under pressure due to tight supply of dollars in the market. “We have limited availability of the greenback for buyers as exporters are reluctant to offload dollars in anticipation of further devaluation in the exchange rate,” a trader said. “The central bank didn’t step into the market in the day to support the currency.” The rupee weakened to 133.30 against dollar in the open market compared with previous close of 132.