Corrigendum

The News apologizes to Ms. Maria Aslam, ADA Magazine, The Aga Khan Trust for Culture for the incorrect title and some inaccurate information about the ADA event that took place on 5th October at Alhamra Arts Centre in Lahore. The story was published in the The News on October 11th. We regret the error.**
