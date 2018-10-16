18th amendment under threat in PTI’s govt: Wahab

Adviser to the CM on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that there has been a grave threat to the 18th Constitutional Amendment during the rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government.

A statement issued on Monday quoted Wahab as saying that Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda should not give statements against the 18th Amendment and against the spirit of the Constitution. Instead, he should render support to the Sindh government in getting additional 650 million gallons per day (MGD) water for Karachi

The adviser to the CM said that the people of Sindh had been enduring agonising load-shedding lasting up to 12 hours and now they had to endure an increase in electricity tariff as well because of the PTI government’s “unjust decision”.

The PTI government has started taking decisions against the public interest and causing price hike of essential commodities and services on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund, said Wahab.

Earlier on Sunday, the adviser had demanded that the federal government should immediately give approval to the proposal of providing additional 650 MGD to Karachi in order to meet its ever-increasing requirement of potable water.

In a statement, Wahab sought assistance on an emergency basis from Karachi-based PTI lawmakers to persuade the PTI-led federal government to give approval for 650 MGD additional water supply for the city.

It should be noted that last month Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while chairing a meeting at CM House had said that he would raise the demand of 1,200 cusecs additional water supply for Karachi from the Indus River at the meeting of the Council of Common Interests.

This has to be done as after the Water Accord of 1991, which mentioned 1,200 cusecs water allocation for the city, there has been no increase in the water supply quota for Karachi under the system of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) despite a constant increase in its population.

In the statement Wahab said that the federal government should fully abide by the Water Accord of 1991 for fair distribution of river water among the provinces. “President Arif Alvi and Federal Minister for Water Resources [Faisal] Vawda (who both belong to Karachi) should support us in getting due water share for Sindh,” he said.

He recalled that the Water Accord of 1991 had been signed when Nawaz Sharif had been in power as the accord in question was not implemented even when Nawaz Sharif became prime minister again in 2013.

He said that every year, crops being cultivated in the province get harmed due to the release of lesser irrigation water to Sindh from upstream, adding that the residents of Sindh had to face economic and environmental issues owing to less availability of irrigation water.

According to Wahab, the federal government had never extended any support to the Sindh government on the issue of land in coastal towns getting constantly submerged due to sea intrusion that was being caused by the lesser release of freshwater downstream Kotri Barrage.

In the past, the Pakistan Navy had expressed concern from time to time on sea intrusion, he said. “We should keep in mind that only a prosperous Sindh could guarantee a prosperous Pakistan.”

Wahab further said that Sindh had been a major contributor to the national exchequer on account of the revenue being generated and mineral resources being extracted from the province. “Prime Minister Imran Khan should immediately implement the Water Accord of 1991,” he said.

The adviser added that the constant shortage of irrigation water in Sindh could cause a major national-level controversy. “Had the Water Accord been fully implemented, there would have been no question raised now on new water reservoirs being constructed in the country,” he said.

A few days back, Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu had also announced that the Sindh government would raise the issue of severe water shortage causing serious harm to crops in Sindh at the CCI meeting.

Rahu said some 2.4 million acres in Thatta and Badin had been submerged owing to sea intrusion as the province had constantly been getting a lesser share of irrigation water. He said that up to 32 per cent agriculture production of the province had been affected because of this and paddy and cotton crops were the most severely affected.