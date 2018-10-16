Sindh govt asks Centre to develop national databank on criminals

Sindh’s chief minister has urged the federal government to start a national databank on crime and criminals so necessary action can be taken accordingly by the relevant authorities in all the provinces.

Syed Murad Ali Shah made the request on Monday while talking to Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi at the CM House. “We had made this decision in the apex committee’s meeting during our last tenure,” said the chief executive, “but it could not be implemented, and now it has become the need of the hour.”

Shah also requested the visiting state minister to direct the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) to cooperate with the Sindh police in the identification of the people accused of committing heinous crimes.

On behalf of the federal administration, the state minister assured the CM of full support and cooperation in every sector, particularly in issues related to law and order. The chief executive told the meeting that around 2,200 policemen and a large number of Rangers officials have sacrificed their lives for the restoration of peace in Karachi. “We owe a word of thanks to them and their families.”

Shah said the July 25 general elections and the October 14 by-polls were conducted in the metropolis in a peaceful manner. “This is because of the restoration of law and order, otherwise it would not have been possible.” The meeting offered Fateha for martyred officials of the police, Rangers and other law enforcement and security agencies.

State minister Afridi also met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House. The minister informed the governor that concrete steps are being taken by the present federal government for the provision of a cordial environment in the country to attract more foreign investment.

The governor said that economic, cultural, commercial, political and social activities have been phenomenally accelerated in the city after the restoration of law and order.

Media talk

Talking to the media after visiting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum, Afridi said Karachi is like a motherly abode that provides refuge to the disadvantaged sections of society. He said the city will be given its due rights because it accounts for up to 64 per cent of the resources generated for the national exchequer.

“I have come here with the message of peace and security, as Sindh has always been the province of great people. Also, everyone is proud of the people of Karachi. In Naya Pakistan the state is fully responsible for the people’s lives and belongings. The state equally owns its every citizen regardless of his or her religion or sect.”

On this issue all political parties and federal and provincial governments stand united, as all of them will collectively make decisions for the country, he added.