Stocks sink to 28-month low as meltdown continues on economic turmoil

KARACHI: Stocks on Monday sank to a 28-month low breaching 37,000 points’ level as the meltdown continues without a respite with investors freaking out over the government’s butterfingered handling of the country’s economic situation that was worsening faster than ever, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said reports, claiming International Monetary Fund (IMF) was expecting Pakistan’s inflation to average 14 percent by June 2019 and policy rate at 15 percent, panicked investors across-the-board.

“In the wake of increasing scarcity of dollar-denominated injections from international donors, the government will have to arrange $2-$3 billion of stopgap financing from friendly countries, in the coming weeks, to avert further deepening of the economic crisis before an IMF bailout is approved,” the brokerage said.

Topline report added that the benchmark index remained under selling pressure, continuing the slide experienced in the last couple of weeks. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 2 percent or 750.36 points to close at 36,767.57 points’ level, whereas KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a decline of 2.25 percent or 410.46 points to end at 17,846.45 points’ level.

As many as 371 scrips were active in today’s session, of those 83 moved up, 269 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 165.515 billion shares against the turnover of 135.415 billion shares in the last session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said that panic selling continued in the quarterly earnings season at the apex bourse amid major fall in global equities and concerns over likely interest rate hike and rupee depreciation with a potential IMF bailout in sight.

Mehanti said investors weighed Prime Minister’s marathon meetings with key businessman, economists to resolve financial crises, while late session support was witnessed in banking and oil stocks on higher banking spreads and oil prices.

“Dismal external account numbers, concerns over impact of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects’ curtailment, currency devaluation, and rising interest rates on corporate earnings outlook in auto, cement and industrials catalysed a bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Faisal Shaji, strategist at Standard Capital, said the benchmark index continued to slide and was now portraying a crash like scenario. “Company fundamentals are good but market is sliding due to non-fundamental reasons such as brokers bleeding,” Shaji said.

The strategist said the finance minister's run-of-the-mill management of the economic issues, lack of interest, and poor handling of the IMF bailout matter contributed to a massive meltdown since the time the market was above 40,000 points’ level.

“Some good stocks ended at lower locks without reason, wherein investors have lost fortunes. Poor treatment of investors may have far-reaching implications on incumbents (who need) to deliver,” he said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said that the meltdown persists as economic headwinds continue to spread fire. Badar said weakening rupee worsened the sentiments further. “We expect the market to somewhat stabilise at this level”, she said.

The highest gainers were Bata Pakistan, up Rs38.90 to close at Rs1679.68/share, and Murree Brewery, up Rs22.92 to finish at Rs765.18/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Mari Petroleum, down Rs40.69 to close at Rs1401.20/share, and ICI Pakistan, down Rs32.46 to close at Rs617.17/share.

Unity Foods Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 8.819 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.3 to close at Rs25.22/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited, recording a turnover of 16.813 million shares, and losing Rs0.54 to end at Rs22.00/share.