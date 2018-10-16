Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Finmin assures steps to arrest PSX’s decline

KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar assured the brokers of consideration to their proposals of incentives and tax cuts to arrest decline of faltering bourse, people in the know said on Monday.

Umar met with the officials of PSX Stockbrokers Association in Islamabad. The finance minister told the association’s delegation that its recommendations would be reviewed and due considerations be given, a broker privy to the meeting said.

The broker, requesting anonymity added that the finance minister would address the brokers’ community at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Saturday. Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Shaukat Hussain and brokers Hammad Kehar, Munir Khanani, Adil Ghaffar, Ghulam Mujtaba, Bilal Farooq and Farrukh Khan attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the market tremendously suffered due to indecisiveness of the government on some economic issues. An analyst said the market has lost more than 4,200 points, declining by more than 10.5 percent and capitalisation worth Rs825 billion was lost since the start of this month.

Brokers demanded of the government to abolish 0.01 percent of advance tax on purchase of shares in lieu of the commission earned by its member. Stock exchange collects the tax from members of stock exchange at the time of making and receiving payment.

The brokers also said carry forward loses should include loss on stock market transactions and incentives be given to companies to encourage listing in stock exchange. Alone three companies raised Rs8.6 billion by offering their shares to public in 2017 to capitalise on the bull-run driven by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) upgrade.

The equity market witnessed three initial public offerings in 2016 with Rs4.2 billion of funds raise. The first half saw a bull-run fueled by MSCI-EM inclusion euphoria, but analysts feared exclusion of blue-chip stocks from the index.

None of the existing five companies – Habib Bank Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company, MCB, United Bank Limited and Lucky Cement – that are part of the standard MSCI EM index meets the market cap requirement, they added.

An analyst, citing his conversation with MSCI officials, said if at least three companies of a country, belonging to MSCI EM, do not meet the set MSCI rules, “the country’s status will be reviewed in the next annual MSCI review (May-Jun 2019) after which, investors will be allowed a year or so to adjust to the new rule”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down