Finmin assures steps to arrest PSX’s decline

KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar assured the brokers of consideration to their proposals of incentives and tax cuts to arrest decline of faltering bourse, people in the know said on Monday.

Umar met with the officials of PSX Stockbrokers Association in Islamabad. The finance minister told the association’s delegation that its recommendations would be reviewed and due considerations be given, a broker privy to the meeting said.

The broker, requesting anonymity added that the finance minister would address the brokers’ community at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Saturday. Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Shaukat Hussain and brokers Hammad Kehar, Munir Khanani, Adil Ghaffar, Ghulam Mujtaba, Bilal Farooq and Farrukh Khan attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the market tremendously suffered due to indecisiveness of the government on some economic issues. An analyst said the market has lost more than 4,200 points, declining by more than 10.5 percent and capitalisation worth Rs825 billion was lost since the start of this month.

Brokers demanded of the government to abolish 0.01 percent of advance tax on purchase of shares in lieu of the commission earned by its member. Stock exchange collects the tax from members of stock exchange at the time of making and receiving payment.

The brokers also said carry forward loses should include loss on stock market transactions and incentives be given to companies to encourage listing in stock exchange. Alone three companies raised Rs8.6 billion by offering their shares to public in 2017 to capitalise on the bull-run driven by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) upgrade.

The equity market witnessed three initial public offerings in 2016 with Rs4.2 billion of funds raise. The first half saw a bull-run fueled by MSCI-EM inclusion euphoria, but analysts feared exclusion of blue-chip stocks from the index.

None of the existing five companies – Habib Bank Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company, MCB, United Bank Limited and Lucky Cement – that are part of the standard MSCI EM index meets the market cap requirement, they added.

An analyst, citing his conversation with MSCI officials, said if at least three companies of a country, belonging to MSCI EM, do not meet the set MSCI rules, “the country’s status will be reviewed in the next annual MSCI review (May-Jun 2019) after which, investors will be allowed a year or so to adjust to the new rule”.