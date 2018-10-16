Tue October 16, 2018
Business

EZ
Erum Zaidi
October 16, 2018

Rupee slips one percent on bailout uncertainty

KARACHI: The rupee fell one percent against the US dollar in the interbank on Monday, after a mild recovery from a recent freefall, as bailout uncertainty and growing demand squeezed greenback supply in the market.

Rupee ended at 133.25/dollar, edging back towards Thursday’s low of 133.80, in the interbank market. The currency finished at 131.93 on Friday. Traders said the currency again came under pressure due to tight supply of dollars in the market.

“We have limited availability of the greenback for buyers as exporters are reluctant to offload dollars in anticipation of further devaluation in the exchange rate,” a trader said. “The central bank didn’t step into the market in the day to support the currency.”

The rupee weakened to 133.30 against dollar in the open market compared with previous close of 132. Last week, rupee plunged about seven percent in apparent central bank devaluation. The country’s fifth devaluation since December, taking rupee losses to about 26 percent, was expected and seen as a prerequisite for another International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue package. In 2013, the IMF lent $6.7 billion to Pakistan.

Foreign exchange reserves plunged to four-year low of $8.4 billion, barely sufficient to cover two-month import bills. Rupee, however, recovered 1.4 percent after a couple of days on inflows prospects.

“Until the deal with the IMF and the financial support commitments from Saudi Arabia and China are finalised which can help fix macro imbalances, we think markets will be left uncertain,” a banker said.

“We hope the rupee will trade around the current levels in the week ahead.” Analysts said the currency trimmed gains built up in the previous session amid improvement in the external liquidity and brighter prospects of dollar inflows from the friendly countries.

They said the rupee is likely to weaken to 140-142 against the dollar after signing in the IMF program – maybe sometime in December. Malik Bostan, president of Forex Association of Pakistan, however, said the reports of tough conditions expected to be imposed by the IMF for the new program upset the investors.

“The government shouldn’t obtain loans at the cost of the country’s sovereignty,” Bostan said. “We expect the government won’t accept any condition from the IMF that might not protect the country’s national interest.”

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, after accepting the country’s request for a bailout, had said that the Fund would require transparency of Pakistan’s debts, including those owed to China.

IMF also expects inflation to average 14 percent by Jun 2019 and interest rates at 15 percent. The IMF delegation is expected to visit Islamabad early next month to start negotiations on the potential program.

Analysts said the government needs to arrange $2 to 3 billion of immediate financing from friendly countries in the coming weeks, to overcome a looming economic crisis before an IMF bailout is approved. IMF’s bailout is also feared to be hamstrung by the United States that is wary of Chinese debts to Pakistan. Finance Minister Asad Umar, however, said the United States does not hold the power to veto decisions by the Fund.

