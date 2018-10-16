Pakistan, Japan to hold trade dialogue in Dec

KARACHI: Pakistan and Japan agreed to hold government-level dialogue in December to improve bilateral trade, which currently stands a little over two billion dollars, and attract investments in the country, officials said on Monday.

“Japan wants to have the next round of JGBD (joint government business dialogue) in the first week of December,” a government official told the News. “The final date is yet to be finalised.”

The official, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said Pakistan’s commercial counselor recently met with Japanese government officials to discuss the upcoming moot that was last held in April this year.

Assistant Director Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan has commissioned a survey on Pakistan’s economy and the report will be utilised for further discussion with Pakistan on the agenda items discussed during the last JGBD.

Bilateral trade stands at around $2.3 billion with Japan’s exports to Pakistan recorded at $2.03 billion against the latter’s exports to the former at $250 million. In June, Pakistan’s exports to Japan decreased 1.18 percent year-on-year in June. Japan’s overall import from the world increased to $57.662 billion in June from $55.632 billion in June last year, up 11.7 percent.

The officials said the last dialogue in April agreed on further enhancing of Japanese investment in Pakistan, keeping in view the improved economic environment. For future Japanese investment, the Pakistani side identified the emerging sectors of automobile, auto parts, electric cars, electronics, solar panels, chemicals and plastics.

Japanese side highlighted the importance of enhancement of investment in the sectors where Japanese companies are already doing profitable businesses. Japanese officials informed their Pakistani counterparts that Japan was improving assistance in human resource development to contribute to the industrial developments. Both the sides discussed enhancement of economic cooperation in the sectors of energy, infrastructure and transport.

The official said a memorandum of understanding between Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (Smeda) and an upcoming exhibition SME Support Japan is also on the agenda items for the next round of dialogues. “SME Support Japan has also offered Embassy of Pakistan a booth free of cost where Smeda can promote SMEs of Pakistan,” the official added.

The exhibition is being held under three themes: industry and technology, health and welfare, green and community environment from November 14 to November 16. “This is a great opportunity for Smeda to showcase Pakistan’s SMEs and their products to create linkage with Japanese SMEs,” the official said. In the fifth round of JGBD in 2015, a need to set up a joint trade commission was underscored to increase bilateral trade.