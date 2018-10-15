World scientists share latest developments in Neuroscience at AKU conference

KARACHI: Leading scientists from Spain, the USA and the UK came together to share the latest developments in brain research at the 4th Annual Neuroscience Conference at Aga Khan University on Saturday.

Experts at the conference discussed emerging research into diseases of the mind, brain and central nervous system while also deliberating on ways to expand the breadth and depth of neuroscience research in Pakistan.

Jointly organised by the Pakistan Society of Basic and Applied Neuroscience, the Advanced Educational Institute and Research Center, and an international consortium of over 200 leading scientists, The Science Bridge, the conference brought together speakers from multiple national and international universities to discuss advances in therapies for brain diseases; new insights into warning signs or biomarkers for brain injuries and tumours; and new developments in our understanding of the mechanisms of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders that have the potential to treat and perhaps even cure such disorders in the future.

“For a subject as important as neuroscience, there is a significant lack of interest in Pakistan,” said Professor Ather Enam, chair of the Department of Surgery at the AKU in his introductory remarks. “The Annual Neuroscience Conference is the only conference in Pakistan that brings the basic neuroscientists together.”

Speakers at the conference explored a number of puzzling areas of neuroscience such as how the replication of the brain’s memory circuits using computer simulations is shedding light on the complex operations of the brain.

They also discussed issues such as how brainwave frequencies affect our health and shared progress on whether new electrical stimulation therapies could help treat ailments such as migraine and dry eye syndrome.