Old woman dies as cop pushes her during raid

GUJRANWALA: An old woman was killed when a policeman allegedly pushed her during a raid at People's Colony on Sunday.

Reportedly, the police raided a house to arrest an accused in a case. In the meantime, a cop allegedly pushed an old woman when she offered resistance. As a result, she fell on the floor and died instantly.

NAIB TEHSILDAR BOOKED FOR TAKING BRIBE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday booked a naib tehsildar for taking Rs 1.4 million as bribe from a citizen.

Abdul Rehman gave an application to the ACE stating that accused naib tehsildar Meharban Ali allegedly received Rs 1.4 million from him as bribe for registration of a property in his name. During investigation, the allegations leveled against the accused were proved. Meanwhile, the ACE team recovered Rs 1.2 million from accused patwari Muhammad Nazim in a land scam.