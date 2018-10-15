Dr Nazir represents Pakistan at BRI moot

SHANGHAI: School of Politics and International Relation Director of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Prof Dr Nazir Hussain on Sunday presented an idea of alternative academic discourse to cater for transformational global order.

In his address on ‘the Role of Academics in the Transformational Global Order’ at the International Conference on the Belt and Road Initiative and Global Governance held at Fudan University, he offered joint research, faculty and student exchanges and mutual visits to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries.

Earlier, addressing the opening ceremony, the vice minister of the International Department of Central Committee of CPC said in the light of the fast changing dynamics of global order in the face of the US President Trump’s America first policy, China had proposed a global order based on the shared destiny of different states.

Zheng Bijan, Li Junru and Zhou Hanmin of CPC, Donald Kaberuka, former President of African Development Bank and Guo Lian of China Development Bank also addressed the participants of the conference.

At the end of the conference, representatives of 13 countries from Europe, Asia and Africa, including Pakistan, established the Union of Schools of Politics and International Relations (USPIR).

The USPIR would offer inclusion of all interested states, universities, research institutes and social scientists from BRI states.

The aim is to share ideas and develop alternate IR approach to make the world more peaceful, prosperous and participatory for the shared destiny of all states. The conference was attended by more than 200 delegates from 30 countries including Pakistan.