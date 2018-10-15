Railways issues new timetable

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced winter train schedule (timetable), to be implemented from Monday (today), October 15 with some important changes.

According to the PR spokesman on Sunday, additional stopovers had been given to nine trains whereas departure time of 18-Up and Down trains had been re-scheduled in the new timetable.

Names of two trains have been changed and now 43-Up/44-Down Night Coach between Lahore and Karachi will be called Shah Hussain Express train, while 253-Up/254-Down Sargodha-Lalmusa mixed train will be called Karana Passenger train.