Sanjrani tells traders environment conducive for investment

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday said that Gwadar would become a hub of trade and economic activities, calling on investors to explore new avenues for investment as the environment was conducive and enormous vistas still remain unexplored.

The Senate chairman expressed these views while talking to the Chinese Minister for International Development, Song Tao, at the Parliament House on Sunday evening. He said that Pakistan places relations with China at high esteem and both the countries have supported each other in testing times.

He underscored the need for more close collaboration between parliaments and said that frequent exchange of delegations would help in further consolidating the bond of friendship between the two sides. He said that the fate of Asia lies in the hands of Asian people, and its leadership has to act with sagacity to make the Asian people masters of their own destiny

Sanjrani said that friendship between the two sides has a legacy behind it. “It is a friendship which brings the peoples of Asia together,” he observed and added that by becoming the masters of their own destiny, the people of Asian continent would be in a much better position to play active role in global politics. He termed CPEC a landmark initiative and said that nation is united and consensus and unanimity of opinion exists at all levels and nation has resolved to make CPEC a success story.

Sanjrani said that Pak-China friendship is a living example of how two nations can get closer in not only political and economic affairs but also in other fields and both countries continue to collaborate to each other at various forums. He said that cooperation between the two at macro and micro level is highly remarkable.

The Chinese Minister for International Development said that China and Pakistan are strategic cooperative partners, and both enjoy all weather friendship. He said that parliamentarians are the representatives of people and it is important to promote further parliamentary cooperation and deepen the mutually beneficial bilateral relation. The Chinese side also visited Senate Hall and planted a sapling in the lawn of Parliament.

The Senate chairman hosted a reception in honour of the visiting delegation which attended by Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq , ministers , senators and high ranking officials. Meanwhile, former Senate Chairman Senator Farooq H Naek has been unanimously nominated as Asia Pacific Region Member of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Committee on United Nations (UN) Affairs.

Pakistan Parliament has been elected as Secretariat for Asia Pacific Group for the next year for coordinating 140th and 141st IPU assemblies.

Senator Shamim Afridi, Sher Ali Arbab, MNA, and Secretary General Amjed Malik represented Pakistan at Asian Parliamentary Assembly coordination meeting on the sidelines of IPU Assembly in Geneva and invited remaining member countries to confirm participation in APA Committee meetings to be hosted by the Senate of Pakistan.

The President of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Speaker of Turkish Grand Assembly and Secretary General APA appreciated the lead role being played by Pakistan.

In a related development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Communist Party of China signed a memorandum of understanding here to further strengthen contacts between the two parties. The document was signed by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmoud Qureshi and the head of the delegation of Communist Party of China, Minister for International Development Song Tao.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said both Pakistan and China enjoyed excellent close relations, which would be further strengthened. He said the scope of multi-billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor project would be further expanded after mutual consultations.