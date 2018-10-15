Govt plans to link education institutions of KP with Rescue 1122, Civil Defense: adviser

PESHAWAR:Adviser to Khyber Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash has said that government was planning to link all the

educational institutions of the province with Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Comprehensive High School Kohat in connection with International Disaster Management Day, on Sunday.

The ceremony among others was attended by District Nazim, Muhammad Nasim Afridi, Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Ilyas, Director Education KP, Farid

Khattak, representatives of UNICEF and Rescue 1122. Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to CM said that government was planning to link

educational institutions of the province with Civil Defense and Rescue services besides launching Rescue 1122 in Gumbat, Laachi and Shakardarra.

He said that natural disasters claim lives of thousands of people that signify the need of preparing people to save precious lives from perishing in calamities and any untoward incident.

He said that imparting public with contemporary methods would help saving lives during emergencies and natural calamities.

He also announced up-gradation of Government Comprehensive High School Kohat and Government High School No 3 to higher secondary level.