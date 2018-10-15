Notice issued to Wildlife Department in appointment case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued notice to secretary Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a writ petition of officials of Wildlife Department challenging appointment of chief conservator.

A division bench comprising Justice Syed Afsar Shah and Justice Abdul Shakoor issued notice to both secretary Wildlife and chief conservator, directing to submit comments in the writ petition.

Four officers of the Wildlife Department including Conservator Dr Mohsin Farooq, Director Zoo Pakistan Forest Institute UoP, Muhammad Ali, DFO Malakand division Muhammad Hussain and DFO Headquarters Muhammad Israr filed writ petition against the appointment of Safdar Ali Shah as chief conservator in the high court.

The petitioners claimed that despite the fact that the respondent chief conservator had entered into Voluntary Return (VR) with the NAB in assets case and paid Rs 3,829,428 the respondents appointed him as the chief conservator Wildlife.

During hearing, Amanullah Marwat, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the appointment of the chief conservator is in violation of the judgment of Supreme Court.