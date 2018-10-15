PTI claims majority of seats in KP by-polls

PESHAWAR: Though the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed victory on five provincial assembly seats after un-official results, its candidates in Peshawar, Swat and Bannu lost key seats to opposition alliance in the by-elections on Sunday.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, ANP’s late Harooon Bilour Shaheed’s widow Samar Haroon Bilour defeated PTI candidate Mohammad Irfan by a margin of more than 3,000 votes. She secured 20,916 votes against Muhammad Irfan’s 16,819.

In Nowshera, the brother and son of former chief minister and presently Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak retained the two seats in the by-polls.

PTI is also seemed to lose the election on NA-35 Bannu as Muttahid Majlis-i-Amal candidate was leading the seat by almost 20,000 votes. According to last results, Zahid Akram Durrani of JUI-F polled 53,860 against 33,610 of PTI’s Naseem Ali Shah.

Zahid Durrani is the son of JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durrani. Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the seat in the general election by defeating Akram Khan Durrani.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate won the by-polls on PK-3 Swat. He secured 16,711votes against 15,817 of Sajid Ali of PTI.

Waqar Khan of ANP won election on PK-7 Swat. He defeated Fazle Maula of PTI. Waqar bagged 14,096 votes while Fazle Maula 13,425.

There is neck and neck competition between ANP and PTI candidates on PK-53 Mardan. According to the final results, Ahmad Khan Bahadur of ANP was leading the election on with 19,065 against 19,044 polled to Abdul Salam of PTI.

The victory of Liaqat Khattak on PK-64 and Ibrahim Khattak on PK-61 proved Nowshera the stronghold of Pervez Khattak.

Ibrahim Khattak secured 13,755 while Noor Alam of 8,959 votes.

Liaqat Khattak defeated ANP’s Shahid Khan Khattak. Liaquat Khattak secured 22,372 against 8,789 polled to Shahid Khan.

Aqibullah of PTI, the brother of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, also retained PK-44 which was vacated by his brother.

Aqibullah defeated the joint candidate of opposition parties Ghulam Hassan by 611 votes. Aqibullah secured 18,676 against 17,067 of Ghulam Hassan.

PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan: The PTI candidate Faisal Amin Gandapur won election on the seat of his brother Ali Amin Gandapur, the former provincial minister and present federal minister. Ali Amin Gandapur had vacated the provincial seat, PK-97.