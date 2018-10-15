Certificate distribution ceremony held

SWABI: The certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Centre of Arabic and Islamic Studies at the Women University Swabi.

Women University Swabi Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak distributed certificates among the candidates. The Arabic language short course was designed and conducted by Centre of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak said that a fair understanding of Arabic language was necessary to understand the meaning of the Holy Qur’an and fundamental concepts of Islam.