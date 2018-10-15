Kohistan admin assures of fulfilling their demands of dam landowners

MANSEHRA: The administration of Upper Kohistan district would approach the prime minister, chief minister and Wapda authorities to discuss the issues of landowners affected by the 4300 megawatts Dassu hydropower project.

“I have no legal powers to address problems raised by you in this meeting but I give you an assurance that all these problems and your reservations would be conveyed to the federal and provincial governments and Wapda for early solution,” Hamidur Rehman, the deputy commissioner, told an 80-member committee of Dassu dam affectees. The meeting, attended by District Police Officer Abdul Saboor Khan, officials of Wapda, and department concerned, discussed in detail demands of the dam-affected families.

The affected families, who had taken to the streets demanding implementation of charter of demands last week, announced to cooperate with the district administration in early completion of the dam if their demands were met.

“The Wapda and the district administration had inked an agreement accepting our charter of demands in 2016 and if this agreement is implemented, we would create no hindrance in way of smooth execution of this energy project, which is a guarantee to development and prosperity of people of this underdeveloped district,” said Haji Fazlur Rehman, a member of the committee. Another member, Zia Khan Kandia, said that the government should equalise prices of land acquired for the dam to market prices and hire services of locals. “You should also keep in mind that this mega energy project would bring about a revolutionary change in your life once completed and you should cooperate with government in early completion of this project,” Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman told the committee.