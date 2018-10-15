Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kohistan admin assures of fulfilling their demands of dam landowners

MANSEHRA: The administration of Upper Kohistan district would approach the prime minister, chief minister and Wapda authorities to discuss the issues of landowners affected by the 4300 megawatts Dassu hydropower project.

“I have no legal powers to address problems raised by you in this meeting but I give you an assurance that all these problems and your reservations would be conveyed to the federal and provincial governments and Wapda for early solution,” Hamidur Rehman, the deputy commissioner, told an 80-member committee of Dassu dam affectees. The meeting, attended by District Police Officer Abdul Saboor Khan, officials of Wapda, and department concerned, discussed in detail demands of the dam-affected families.

The affected families, who had taken to the streets demanding implementation of charter of demands last week, announced to cooperate with the district administration in early completion of the dam if their demands were met.

“The Wapda and the district administration had inked an agreement accepting our charter of demands in 2016 and if this agreement is implemented, we would create no hindrance in way of smooth execution of this energy project, which is a guarantee to development and prosperity of people of this underdeveloped district,” said Haji Fazlur Rehman, a member of the committee. Another member, Zia Khan Kandia, said that the government should equalise prices of land acquired for the dam to market prices and hire services of locals. “You should also keep in mind that this mega energy project would bring about a revolutionary change in your life once completed and you should cooperate with government in early completion of this project,” Deputy Commissioner Hamidur Rehman told the committee.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed