Police launch Clean & Green Pakistan drive

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign has kicked off operation against pressure horns and smoke emitting vehicles.

Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Sunday said that special awareness campaign would be carried out for one week while in the second phase, action would be taken against the drivers of all those vehicles causing air and noise pollution.

“Smoke emitting vehicles and pressure horns have become a source of pollution and nuisance in the city. The traffic police will carry out a special campaign against all these vehicles as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan,” said Qazi Jamilur Rehman.