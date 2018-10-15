Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

National

BR
Bureau report
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP by-polls: ANP wins 2, leading on one PA seats

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) candidates won three seats in the by-election that was conducted peacefully in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

ANP’s candidates Samar Haroon Haroon won the PK-78 Peshawar, Waqar Ahmad Khan PK-7 Swat and Ahmad Khan Bahadur was successful on PK-53 in Mardan.

With the victory on these three seats, ANP got nine general seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

ANP had also fielded candidates PK-44 in Swabi, PK-53 in Mardan, PK-61 and PK-64 in Nowshera.

The ECP had established 117 polling stations in PK-78 that included 63 for male, 53 for female and one combined. The total registered voters in the PK-78 were 175, 379, including 74,007 female voters.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed election on PK-78 when Haroon Bilour was martyred in a suicide attack during a corner meeting before the general election.

The ANP Waqar Ahmad Khan won the PK-7 Swat after getting 14,096 votes. The PTI candidate Fazle Maula secured 13,425 votes.

The PTI candidate Aqibullah Khan was declared a winner on PK-44 with 18,676 votes while the ANP candidate Ghulam Hassan was runner-up with 17,067 votes.

Six candidates including four independents ran for PK-53 in Mardan but the main contest was between PTI’s Muhammad Abdus Salam and ANP’s Ahmad Khan Bahadur.

The ANP candidate was leading the race, according to unofficial results. Ahmad Khan secured 19,065 votes. And PTI’s Abdus Salam got 19,044 votes while results of one polling station were yet to be declared.

The PTI’s Muhammad Ibrahim Khattak got 14, 557 votes while ANP’s Noor Alam Khan secured 9,282 votes in by-election on PK-61 in Nowshera.

Similarly, the contest on PK-64 in Nowshera was between the PTI Liaqat Khan who got 22,775 votes and ANP’s Muhammad Shahid managed to get 9,560 votes.

Earlier in the day, ANP leader Ilyas Bilour told reporters that they would accept the results. However, he termed some of the steps as discouraging female voters from casting votes.

He said that a female polling in Jogiwara locality at Hashtnagri had been set up on the third floor. He also criticized establishment of the female booth at the Government Frontier College for Women, saying that it was established at a wrong place where women had to walk almost two kilometres for polling.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed