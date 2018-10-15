Mon October 15, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

7 Indian Army personnel convicted in fake encounter

ISLAMABAD: Seven military personnel of Indian Army, including a major general, two colonels and two captains have been convicted by an army court in a 24-year-old fake encounter case in Assam. They have been sentenced to life in prison.

Indian media quoting report emanating from Guwahati said that Major General AK Lal, Colonel Thomas Mathew, Colonel RS Sibiren, Captain Dilip Singh, Captain Jagdeo Singh, Naik Albindar Singh and Naik Shivendar Singh have been sentenced to life for their involvement in a fake encounter in Assam’s Tinsukia district dating back to 1994 by a Summary General Court Martial, sources in an Indian Army unit based in Dibrugarh told wire service.

The army personnel had picked up nine men from different areas of Tinsukia district on February 18, 1994, on suspicion that they were involved in the killing of a top tea garden executive, former Assam Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan, who had filed a complaint against them, said.

The soldiers killed five of the young men in a fake encounter, branding them as ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam) terrorists a few days after the incident, while releasing the other four.

Jagadish Bhuyan had filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court on February 22 the same year, seeking information about the young men.

The high court asked the Indian Army to produce the nine AASU (All Assam Students Union) leaders at the nearest police station.

The army produced five bodies at the Dholla Police Station. The court martial process began on July 16 this year and concluded on July 27.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday, sources in the Indian Army said on Sunday.

