Nawaz not allowed to cast vote without CNIC

LAHORE: Former prime minister and the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif came to cast his vote at Technical College near railway station (NA-124) just 15 minutes before the ending of polling time.
He showed up quite late and people surrounded his car. The contestant from NA-124 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accompanied him but unfortunately, he couldn’t cast his vote as he didn’t bring national identity card.
