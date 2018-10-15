7 labourers burn as Gadani ship-breaking yard catches fire

HUB: A horrible incident of fire inside a ship of Gadani ship-breaking yard burned seven labourers on Sunday.

According to details, a non-functional ship parked at Gadani ship-breaking yard caught fire as a result of which seven labourers working inside were burnt, the condition of three is said to be critical.

According to police, the incident took place while cutting of an oil tanker inside the ship. The injured are being taken to Karachi for medical facilities, the police informed ARY News.

The fire brigade team is busy in extinguishing operation.

Yesterday, in a similar incident, five workers were killed after being roasted inside a ship and prior to that, a weekago, the very ship was set ablaze but no human loss or injury was reported. In 2016, during cleaning of an oil tanker, a ship caught flames and took lives of 23 labourers working at the site.