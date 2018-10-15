Nawaz not allowed to cast vote without CNIC

LAHORE: Former prime minister and the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif came to cast his vote at Technical College near railway station (NA-124) just 15 minutes before the ending of polling time. He showed up quite late and people surrounded his car. The contestant from NA-124 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accompanied him but unfortunately, he couldn’t cast his vote as he didn’t bring national identity card.