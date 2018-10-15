Naek nominated Asia Pacific Region member of IPU body

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s former chairman Farooq Naek has been unanimously nominated as Asia Pacific Region member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Committee on United Nations Affairs. Pakistan Parliament has been elected as secretariat for Asia Pacific Group for the next year for coordinating 140th and 141st IPU assemblies, said a press release issued here Sunday. Senator Shamim Afridi, Sher Ali Arbab MNA and secretary general Amjad Malik represented Pakistan at Asian Parliamentary Assembly coordination meeting on the sidelines of IPU Assembly in Geneva and invited remaining member countries to confirm participation in APA Committee meetings to be hosted by Senate of Pakistan. The president of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) speaker of Turkish Grand Assembly and secretary general APA appreciated the lead role being played by Pakistan.