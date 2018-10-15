Elders launch movement for rights of tribespeople

BARA: Tribal elders here on Sunday launched a movement for the rights of the tribespeople in the name of "Qabail Awami Tehreek."

Former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi, former MNA Bazgul Afridi, Sultanzeb and Hafizullah from Bajaur, Hekmat Khan from Kurram, Afrasiab Kukikhel and others were present at the meeting.

Speakers said that they would not compromise on the rights of the tribesmen, adding they did not favour Fata's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said that the tribespeople would not accept police system in tribal districts.

The speakers maintained the movement would struggle for the rights of Khassadars and Levies as they rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace. "We will expand the movement to other tribal districts," Hameedullah Jan said, adding, "We will take steps to protect tribal customs and rights of the tribal people."

He said the tribespeople would fight for their rights. "Those favouring Fata's merger should migrate to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he urged.

Hameedullah Jan said the government did not facilitate the affectees in tribal districts as their property and business were destroyed in militancy. He added the tribesmen would not accept the deployment of the police in the tribal belt.