Bid to smuggle7 falcons foiled, passenger nabbed

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force foiled a bid to smuggle seven precious falcons to Abu Dhabi and arrested a passenger Sunday.

The ASF sources said during search of baggage of a passenger leaving for Abu Dhabi through private airline flight EY-232 at the New Islamabad Airport seven precious falcons were recovered. The ASF offloaded and arrested Abbas Aadil, who was handed over to Customs department along with recovered falcons for further investigation.