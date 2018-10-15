Two dead in DGK accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two people died when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle here on Sunday. A reckless driven truck knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people near Chaki Wala area. Both motorcycle riders died on the spot. The truck driver fled. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the truck after registering a case against the truck driver.
