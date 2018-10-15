Three brick kiln owners booked

KHANEWAL: Deputy Director Labour Malik Farooq raided a brick kiln and got registered three cases against them here. Total Rs 19,000 fine was also imposed on five brick kiln owners for overcharging the customers. The official said that per thousand rate of number one quality brick was Rs 6,300 and action would be taken against all those overcharging buyers. He said that all brick-kiln owners should convert their kilns to zigzag technology till Dec 31.