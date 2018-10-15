Woman, two sons shot dead

SIALKOT: A woman and her two minor sons were killed at Moga village, Zafarwal, near here on Sunday. According to police, Fouzia Bibi, 32, and her sons Ali Raza, 6, and Faizan, 10, were sleeping at their home when some unidentified accused entered and shot them dead. On information, the police reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy.

Man arrested: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday apprehended a man for having a fake ticket at the Sialkot International Airport. According to the police, ASF official Sultan Qamar put an application to the airport police station that accused Habibur Rehman managed to enter the airport while showing a fake traveling ticket. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

2 doctors sacked: Medical Superintendent of Daska THQ Hospital Dr Asghar Ali Sunday sacked woman medical officer (WMO) Dr Anam Afzal and gynecologist Dr Aysha Shehbaz over negligence. The MS said that both doctors exhibited unprofessional attitude which led to the death of a child. The sacked doctors have been asked to report to the Health chief executive officer.