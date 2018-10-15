Firing reported near PAF base in Badaber

PESHAWAR: Firing near a post at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in Badaber set the alarm bells ringing at the headquarters of police and other security agencies late Saturday night. No casualty or damage was, however, reported in firing near the base on the Inqilab Road in Surizai. Police officials said a search operation was launched in the vicinity after the firing near the facility. Reports said some locals were also detained for interrogation during the search operation. "Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Javed Iqbal visited the spot and held meetings with the officials of the base. Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman has constituted a committee headed by SP Saddar to probe the incident and find out the facts," an official of the Capital City Police said on Sunday. As many as 29 people were martyred and wounded when militants stormed the base in September 2015.