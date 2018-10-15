Economic conditions forced govt to contact IMF: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Asad Umar has said that a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is unavoidable for Pakistan, which is the only way out, according to economists, to put the national economy back on track.

Asad Umar said the current account deficit had increased due to increase in the oil prices.

He said due to uncertain economic conditions of Pakistan, the government had to approach the IMF. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) governments had also signed agreements with the IMF, adding that the government was facing the results of the policies of the previous government. Asad Umar said he was hopeful that the next government would not have to approach the IMF, adding that it would be the last programme of Pakistan with the IMF.

In an interview with the state-run TV, he said the government had to take the decision to approach the IMF because of the high current account deficit as a result of the wrong economic policies adopted by the past government. He said the financial bailout package is mandatory for Pakistan in order to bridge the $12 billion financing gap being faced by the government.

Asad Umar said we have sought the package only to get relief for the time being and run the country’s economic system smoothly. He said $12 billion were required to beef up foreign exchange reserves, which is essential for the country’s economic stability. However, the government would also bring about reforms in the economic system. Referring to his meetings with the IMF officials in Indonesia, he said both the sides expressed the desire that it might be the last bailout package for Pakistan. He said that the IMF bailout package was inevitable for Pakistan, adding that it was our narrative prior to elections. Asad Umar said that he had said on the assembly floor in 2013 that there was no other way for Pakistan except for approaching the IMF.

He said that devaluation of Pakistani currency against US dollar started in 2017 when Miftah Ismail was the finance minister, adding that when the PTI came to power, the rupee had reached 128 from 105 against dollar. He said in the PTI government, the rate of Pakistani currency decreased four rupees as compared to dollar.

He said that the economic condition of Pakistan was not good, adding that when we will strengthen the basic structure of economy right then the Pakistani currency will be strengthened. Asad Umar said that when the exports of the country would increase, the value of Pakistani currency would be increased. He said the region could be affected in result of China and United States trade war. Asad Umar said that the political decisions could not be made in the finance ministry. He said that all the past governments struck agreements with IMF. He said that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has recommended Rs3.79 per unit increase in the electricity tariff. He said the electricity rates would be decreased for industrial sector.

The minister said that the government decided to approach the IMF after holding negotiations with the friendly countries. He said that the overseas Pakistanis will invest in the five million house construction project. He said that the government will provide only policy regarding the housing project adding that the private sector will carry out the work on the project. He said that Pakistan would succeed and for this purpose there is need to ensure the rule of law, instead of rule of individuals.