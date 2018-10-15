CJ tells PPSC to give job to blind girl who passed written test

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took notice of non-provision of a job to a blind girl, and directed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) secretary to accommodate her.

Hijab Qadeer had complained that she passed the written test, but was declared fail in an interview.

The CJ wondered how the same marks (100) could be allocated for written test as well as an interview. This has been done to accommodate favourites. The girl had cleared the written test and should be declared successful candidate and it is our responsibility to give her a job, the CJ added. The CJ asked the PPSC secretary to make arrangements for girl’s job and submit a compliance report the next week.

Land-grabbing cases Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard different cases relating to land-grabbing in the province at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. One Tahira Kalsoom, appearing before the top judge, implored that her two brothers had occupied her property and were hurling threats of dire consequences. The CJ ordered for summoning her brothers.

Rehmat Ali, a eunuch, informed the court that some influential people, Bhango Fiaz Mustafa and others had occupied his family house in Pakpattan area. He stated that he had got registered an FIR, but no action had been taken by the police to get his house vacated. The CJ ordered DIG Legal Abdur Rab to submit detailed report on the matter.

Another complainant, Samina Kosar, informed the chief justice that her property matter is pending in a civil court for the last 42 years. She told the court that her relatives had occupied her shop. The CJ directed district & sessions judge Lahore to report him after deciding the matter in three months.